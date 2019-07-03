As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Has Increased Position; Smithfield Trust Company Upped Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN)

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 102,805 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Raymond James Associate owns 10,669 shares. Smithfield Tru Com accumulated 45,000 shares. 4,299 were accumulated by Dupont Corporation. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Maverick Capital holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 116,550 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Legal & General Gp Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Lord Abbett Comm Lc accumulated 123,576 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 750 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 23,600 shares stake. Prudential Financial holds 344,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,597 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 66,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 615,395 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM) by 40,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,905 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Aqua America, CenterPoint, Ferrari, GameStop, Medtronic, Roku, Salesforce, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table has 7,988 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa reported 358,610 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 840,093 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd holds 2.92% or 120,689 shares. Swarthmore Gru reported 2.77% stake. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma holds 32.90M shares. Sabal Com invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Meritage Gru Limited Partnership has invested 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,042 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation. The Illinois-based New Vernon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 1.23 million shares or 1.55% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2.97% or 127,551 shares. At Bank owns 21,769 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 120,240 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/04/2019: BOX, COUP, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Google’s New Video Game Service Challenge Sony (SNE) & Microsoft (MSFT)? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.