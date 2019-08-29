As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Has Upped by $840,060 Its Stake; Walmart Com (WMT) Market Value Rose While Tompkins Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $337,032

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 4.72 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 04/05/2018 – India’s Flipkart approves $15 bln stake sale to Walmart-led group – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Unveils New Meal Kits; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego; 26/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Massmart to open 20 stores in pan-African expansion -chairman

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 18.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invests invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valmark Advisers Incorporated stated it has 10,393 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. C Ww Gru A S invested 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 159,150 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 7.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 388,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 91,591 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri holds 2.04% or 158,054 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 434,326 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Invesco reported 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Portfolio Associates has 23.05 million shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Westwood Group Inc has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Advsr Ok has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,458 shares. Dodge & Cox has 31.62 million shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Cibc World accumulated 1.41M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 4.32M shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 8,399 shares to 315,461 shares, valued at $17.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.38% or 140,080 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Llc has 29,100 shares. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 678,421 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 24,396 shares. Atria Invests Lc owns 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 50,747 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 276,774 shares. 276,398 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Beese Fulmer Inv holds 0.16% or 8,237 shares in its portfolio. Country Trust Commercial Bank owns 307,909 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Paragon Cap Management reported 4,094 shares stake. Centurylink Invest accumulated 0.65% or 16,397 shares. Skba Management Lc has 179,900 shares. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.47% or 12.04M shares in its portfolio.