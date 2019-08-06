As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Trimmed by $794,430 Its Stake; Gateway Advisory Trimmed Its Aes (AES) Position as Shares Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 4.35 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22 million, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 200,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 29,961 are owned by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Quantbot Technologies Lp has 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Legal And General Group Public Ltd has 4.14 million shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 2.60M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles And Com Lp has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 142,942 shares. Baystate Wealth Llc holds 0% or 155 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.01% or 12,573 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.16% or 809,770 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP reported 129,658 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Systematic Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Indianapolis Power & Light Company to Modernize Local Energy Grid, Invest in Modernizing Equipment and Technology – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Review Conference Call to be Held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 10,804 shares to 43,573 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr by 18,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Mngmt LP holds 1.44% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 2.2% or 971,023 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech holds 725,952 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc National Bank Usa reported 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co invested in 39,652 shares. The Nebraska-based America First has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argi Svcs Lc accumulated 20,685 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz Limited Com accumulated 86,009 shares. 110,556 were accumulated by L And S Advsr. 30,127 are owned by Dock Street Asset Management. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 2.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,977 shares. Oakmont, a California-based fund reported 496,423 shares. Lau Assocs stated it has 31,949 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings.