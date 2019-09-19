As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Central Securities Has Cut by $665,000 Its Stake; As Knowles (KN) Share Value Rose, Adirondack Research & Management Boosted by $1.56 Million Its Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 915.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 96,285 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 191,533 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 15.77 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 218 shares to 742 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 34,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,045 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 68,746 shares. Nadler Financial Group has 26,438 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Alesco Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Lp accumulated 2,177 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 150,000 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 21,456 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,934 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.6% or 16,685 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Lc owns 55,605 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 1.39% or 4.03M shares. Montgomery Invest owns 18,478 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 142,389 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $655.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 20 shares to 30 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.