As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Lowered by $486,115 Its Position; Geller Family Office Services Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $3.11 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 7.13M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 77,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.35 million, down from 80,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,666 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 1.63% or 3.83 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,500 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated holds 31,517 shares. Reaves W H & Inc has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 57,620 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis holds 0.23% or 2,890 shares in its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,530 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 179 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 662,418 shares or 7.59% of its portfolio. 1.78M are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Diligent Invsts Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,167 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,960 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv reported 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.