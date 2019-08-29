As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Burt Wealth Advisors Has Raised Position by $317,421; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Price Rose While Hodges Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.92 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 30,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 109,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 140,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 519,460 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Verity Limited Liability holds 105,439 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Ltd has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp has 69,554 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 2.05% or 286,547 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 19.59 million shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 372,219 shares. First American Fincl Bank stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Securities Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,751 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Glob Ltd holds 2.15% or 71,341 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.11 million shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,544 shares to 18,982 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,317 shares to 32,317 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 1.94M shares. Paloma Company invested in 16,990 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Sib Limited Company stated it has 10.53% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,700 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has 0.08% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 9,400 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 18,596 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 35,110 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma owns 1.47M shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 13,400 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 11,741 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 114,001 shares stake.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse Analysts Pick At Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Restaurant Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse Exits the First Half of 2019 in Growth Mode – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Texas Roadhouse Stock Fell 13.2% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.