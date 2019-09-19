As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Upped Position by $524,685; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Corvex Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 13.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 186,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 236,502 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.03 million, down from 423,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Banks In The Spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Rech And has invested 5.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested in 3,006 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens State Bank Tru has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burney accumulated 118,459 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Ne invested in 105,119 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 95,368 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. Haverford Fincl Svcs holds 3.74% or 77,175 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Llc owns 13,405 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr holds 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,251 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.38% or 10,969 shares. Advisory Networks, Georgia-based fund reported 56,624 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,425 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Limited Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,427 shares to 550,654 shares, valued at $89.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,861 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bbr Ptnrs Lc has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 1.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,366 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler holds 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,893 shares. Fcg Lc reported 24,656 shares. Alesco Advisors Lc has 12,108 shares. Ims Mngmt reported 17,656 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.05% or 31,949 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 80,264 shares. 216,183 are owned by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co. Capital Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geller Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1St Source Natl Bank accumulated 147,159 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc invested in 213,913 shares.