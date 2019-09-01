As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Beck Capital Management Lowered by $420,147 Its Stake; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position Maintained by Mufg Americas Holdings Corp

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 61,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 229,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 168,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 5.96M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Llc owns 29,050 shares. California-based Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.09% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 596,711 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 84,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.33 million are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Lc. Eaton Vance reported 600,743 shares. Farmers accumulated 0.31% or 85,056 shares. Bowen Hanes & Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 141,880 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Anchor Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.83% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 37,701 shares to 105,751 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,253 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust reported 260 shares stake. 72,392 are owned by Lincoln Natl. Southeast Asset Advsrs owns 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,676 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability holds 119,805 shares. Palestra Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 207,888 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Mngmt Us holds 1.55% or 1.23M shares. Ashford Capital owns 15,171 shares. Btc, Iowa-based fund reported 123,515 shares. Capital Va has 1,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.08M shares. Grace And White has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.