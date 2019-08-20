As Microsoft (MRK) Market Value Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $7.30 Million Its Holding; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Ballentine Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,234 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 8,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.89B market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 6.46 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 15/04/2018 – Arlene Marom: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MRK) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 62,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 258,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44M, down from 320,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 2.07M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 07/05/2018 – AVMA and Merck Animal Health reveal recipients of 3 prestigious veterinary awards in celebration of National Pet Week, May 6-12; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson by 188,908 shares to 241,708 shares, valued at $33.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp by 329,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advisors Inc has 152,780 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 4,053 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.62% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gam Hldgs Ag owns 97,459 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Woodstock owns 119,591 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. 47,400 are held by Bonness Inc. Mcmillion Management has 41,192 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 0.13% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 166,513 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc invested in 1.2% or 303,286 shares. 314,498 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.53% or 388,872 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assocs has invested 4.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 4,650 shares. 47,246 are owned by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company. Hartford Mngmt reported 27,285 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

