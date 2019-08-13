As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Everett Harris & Company Has Increased Its Position by $1.88 Million; Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $509,247 as Valuation Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 18,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 16,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, down from 35,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 1.36M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to step away from clients that make military-style assault rifles for civilians; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA IS SAID TO REACH OUT TO OTHER BANKS ON SALES; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 523,195 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,078 shares to 924,458 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,458 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

