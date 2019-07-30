As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Aviance Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position by $897,858; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Increased Its Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 27,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 16.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 01/05/2018 – From the $AAPL call: Apple will spend $30B in capex and generate 20k jobs in the US; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Nj Div Advantage Muni Fund (NXJ) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond (MUNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Com holds 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 95,293 shares. Parsec Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 418,367 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc invested in 1.55% or 1.23M shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 735,369 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 26,554 shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. 2.18 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 2.68% or 1.04M shares. Mirador Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 13,822 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 75,897 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Pcl has 7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 295,543 shares. Acg Wealth reported 168,936 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Wade G W Inc owns 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 190,239 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 1.96M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 433,601 shares. Zuckerman Gp Limited Liability holds 79,960 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or has invested 4.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Grp owns 17,037 shares. Blue Edge Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hayek Kallen Management has invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 13.35 million are owned by Amer Century. Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd accumulated 54,000 shares. State Street holds 190.65M shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated holds 23.77% or 249.59 million shares. Iconiq Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest Mgmt owns 15,360 shares. Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt Rech Com has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler invested in 30,682 shares.

