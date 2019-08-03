As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Peninsula Asset Management Raised Position; Criteo S A (CRTO) Share Price Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 605,753 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,188 are held by Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp. Burke Herbert Comml Bank Trust holds 30,539 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. 493,552 are held by Polaris Limited Com. Chase Invest Counsel holds 44,506 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Independent Franchise Llp holds 9.21% or 6.92 million shares. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 19,432 shares. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 4.34% or 79,174 shares. Finemark Bank And Tru holds 266,623 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Sentinel Tru Lba has 2,360 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested in 4.63% or 4.28M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14.71 million shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited has invested 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc reported 3.15% stake. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 651,127 are held by Fil. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 143,567 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 17,426 shares. Value Advisers Lc holds 4.13M shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 35,762 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). New York-based D E Shaw And Commerce has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Susquehanna Llp reported 123,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Marshall Wace Llp holds 256,757 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Leonard Green And Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 23,091 shares.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Criteo To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results On July 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Criteo Announces Global Audience Partner Program – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo: Our Verdict – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).