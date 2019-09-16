As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered by $779,247 Its Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Menlo Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 5,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 260,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.87M, down from 266,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 7.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Menlo Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc sold 44,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 93,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 138,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 6.05M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Management reported 176,341 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 1.30 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Amer Bank & Trust holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,102 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd reported 100 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il invested in 220,124 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited stated it has 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Page Arthur B invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.68% or 26,916 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va invested in 1.34% or 86,245 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seizert Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 807,109 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Amarillo Fincl Bank holds 5,151 shares. Oak Associates Oh invested in 5.33% or 1.56M shares. Chase Counsel stated it has 59,388 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $145.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 1,995 shares to 18,494 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited has 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,550 are held by Skba Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Insight 2811 invested in 0.36% or 3,626 shares. 139,701 were reported by Greatmark Prns Inc. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 450,315 shares. Globeflex Lp owns 86 shares. Girard Prns Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 123,439 shares. 143,889 were reported by Boston Family Office Lc. Nadler Group Inc holds 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,438 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.59% or 54,087 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.99% or 60,451 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 92,209 shares. Dudley & Shanley holds 1.69% or 52,164 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 2,360 shares.