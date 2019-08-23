As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Position; Montag A & Associates Upped Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 5,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 38,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 668.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 18,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 21,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 2,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 339,228 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLI) by 8,248 shares to 5,816 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag Spons Adr (SIEGY) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,775 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 181,617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Incorporated Ma has 0.72% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 94,346 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has 2,238 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1,835 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,049 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Linden Advisors Limited Partnership owns 52,386 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Advisory Research reported 3,352 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 1,461 shares stake. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 77,996 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% or 263,396 shares. Capital Sarl invested 0.33% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 10,050 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt accumulated 3,488 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 5,667 shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Capital Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,755 shares. Illinois-based Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Advsrs holds 0.13% or 6,662 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 4.72% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund LP holds 0.77% or 296,300 shares. 2,467 are held by Alaska Permanent Capital Mgmt. 116,500 are held by Archon Prtn Ltd Llc. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 580,778 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 19,432 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 233,128 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls reported 4.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,402 shares. Westwood Corp Il has invested 7.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holdings Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 14,502 shares to 112,499 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Inc. by 7,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,993 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).