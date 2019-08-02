As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Its Holding; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Share Value Declined, Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped Position

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 446,345 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. by 29,500 shares to 159,500 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Ca holds 137,514 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru holds 157,646 shares. Conning invested in 0.63% or 171,857 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp reported 6.75M shares. Glaxis Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 82,060 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 905,322 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 6.84M shares or 8.02% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 3.43% stake. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 168,765 shares. Prescott Gp Management Ltd Liability holds 6,000 shares. Cim owns 4,634 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested in 2.95% or 165,348 shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 245,705 shares. Texas-based Avalon Lc has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dillon And Assoc holds 8,735 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.