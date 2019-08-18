As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Has Upped by $352,755 Its Stake; Freshford Capital Management Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Raised by $4.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.28 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 3.25 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs And Pwr holds 1.64 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 131,997 shares or 1.01% of the stock. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Tru has 56,112 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.53% or 21,964 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Finance Services Corp has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montgomery Inv Inc owns 18,478 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. 84,860 were reported by Aureus Asset Limited. Whetstone Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 498.90 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 612,641 shares or 1.63% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Lp has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addison Communication has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc owns 139,237 shares.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stick With Microsoft for a Strong Income Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,822 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys holds 42,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership invested in 1.15% or 3.38M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 11,009 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Invest Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 1.57% or 493,371 shares. King Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.02 million shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ftb Advisors holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 843 shares. Amp Cap has 64,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 693,582 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 816,851 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 256,085 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 9,559 shares.