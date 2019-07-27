As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $76.19 Million; As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shares Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 352,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.23M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 2.17 million shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 651,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.84 million, down from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

