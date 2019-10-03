As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bank Of Stockton Increased Its Stake by $300,447; Southern Co (Put) (SO) Shareholder Citigroup Upped Holding by $341,000 as Market Value Rose

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (Put) (SO) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 113,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Southern Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 4.00M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (Put) (NYSE:MHK) by 58,300 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (Call) (NYSE:APA) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,900 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP owns 47,562 shares. 60,890 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 34,304 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Com accumulated 18,075 shares. Pitcairn Commerce accumulated 4,357 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 4.66M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank And Trust has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,046 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Llc stated it has 12,278 shares. Golub Ltd Llc holds 7,520 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moon Management Ltd accumulated 12,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 148,441 shares. Sns Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 6,399 shares. Cullinan stated it has 18,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Florida-based Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sigma Planning Corporation has 72,102 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 69,123 were reported by Boston And Mngmt. Horrell Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1.31% or 230,164 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main National Bank holds 14,485 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Com has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,344 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sensato Investors Limited Company holds 107,100 shares. 916,938 were reported by Bristol John W & Inc. Putnam Fl Investment reported 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 6.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc accumulated 166,745 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Natl Bank & holds 2.62% or 75,698 shares.

