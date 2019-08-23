As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Arbor Investment Advisors Raised by $462,150 Its Holding; Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Udr (UDR) Position by $88.54 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 19.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 590,695 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,900 shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).