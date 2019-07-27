As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Amarillo National Bank Has Lowered Stake; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Decreased Its Stake by $345,720 as Market Value Rose

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset owns 978,401 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Co owns 216,072 shares. Baskin Fin Svcs Inc invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Port Management reported 405,455 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,668 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 1.55M shares. Capital Investment Counsel holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,042 shares. Putnam Investments Lc owns 4.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.55 million shares. Telemark Asset Lc stated it has 100,000 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Corporation accumulated 107,392 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 4.49 million shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 3.58M shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 62,866 shares to 528,537 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 21,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 113,847 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 3.20M shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs L P, California-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Finemark Natl Bank And reported 10,511 shares. 342,046 are owned by Pdt Lc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 24,173 shares. American Int has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 292,671 shares. Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited invested in 0.07% or 115,972 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Harris Associates Limited Partnership has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct reported 31,866 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.