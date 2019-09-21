As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake; Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Trimmed Position

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 39,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.99M, down from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 61,345 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 66,524 shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Somerset Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.21% or 28,218 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.12% or 3.30 million shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 83,033 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca reported 35.06M shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl Corporation In holds 22,197 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,800 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.56% or 57,083 shares. Gladius Cap Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 13,602 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp holds 0.28% or 92,500 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 646,707 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 492,558 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp reported 92,561 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Takes Aim at $150 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $63.89 million activity.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 41,333 shares to 446,061 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Aspen Institute’s Project Play And Kellogg Company’s Mission Tiger Team Up To Help Save Middle School Sports – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Surterra Wellness adds PatrÃ³n CMO Lee Applbaum, Coca-Cola alum Philippa Classey – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insider Buying: The iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) President & Chief Investment Officer Just Bought US$130k Worth Of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.