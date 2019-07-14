As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding; At&T (T) Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 100,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson accumulated 1.72% or 862,185 shares. 145,824 are held by Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Co. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 248,742 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,127 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,541 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,844 shares. 63,382 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Limited. Allstate reported 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt Inc holds 3.23% or 35,517 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T holds 2.06% or 978,034 shares in its portfolio. Financial Consulate holds 0.78% or 14,516 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 789,900 shares.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt reported 31,537 shares. Private Gru owns 8,234 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office invested in 61,242 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited invested in 114,804 shares. Alexandria has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Barrett Asset Ltd reported 122,870 shares. National Registered Advisor has invested 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 61,108 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Blue Fin invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parthenon Limited has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westchester Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 485,979 shares. Asset Inc has 0.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 569,818 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated reported 16,473 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 65,245 shares.