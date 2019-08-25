As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped by $2.45 Million Its Stake; Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Stock Value Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.96 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.17 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.47 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – Real Deal Miami: Starwood and LNR sell Millennium Plaza in Weston; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc. by 122,506 shares to 945,094 shares, valued at $43.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 139,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 43,946 shares. Amg Trust Savings Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 14,523 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,482 shares. The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 2.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Culbertson A N Com reported 117,610 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 338,558 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.32% or 10,448 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc accumulated 44,591 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Invest Grp accumulated 3,850 shares. 72,282 are held by Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Axiom Limited Liability Com De holds 838,775 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 126,918 shares. Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 4.79% or 3.29M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Private Tru Company Na has 15,091 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il invested in 275,968 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 686,569 shares in its portfolio. 521,431 are held by Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 0% or 666 shares. Nfc Invests Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 820,869 shares. American Grp has invested 0.06% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Boston Family Office Lc invested in 38,215 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 43,093 are owned by Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 59,904 shares. Focused Wealth Inc, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 74,200 were accumulated by E&G Advsrs Lp. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares to 57,616 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 8,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

