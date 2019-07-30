As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shares Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Boosted by $352,755 Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Guild Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $208.63. About 2.72M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.72. About 1.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,179 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 9,027 shares. Trb Advisors LP holds 18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 510,000 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated accumulated 511,954 shares or 2.56% of the stock. The Israel-based Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Lawrence B invested in 61,046 shares or 5.07% of the stock. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp owns 920,773 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 288,811 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Moreover, Alkeon Capital Lc has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.26 million shares. Godsey Gibb Associate has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mrj Cap reported 52,191 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank Trust holds 0.65% or 8,941 shares. Patten Grp Inc accumulated 51,669 shares. Cadinha & Communication Lc reported 106,285 shares stake. Moreover, Tiger Eye Capital Ltd has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap LP owns 112,941 shares. Miller Invest Lp has 8,420 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Argent Trust reported 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership reported 7,132 shares stake. Capital City Fl accumulated 33,243 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd invested in 1.85% or 31,509 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 60,057 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 12,243 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation reported 25,275 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 86,343 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 4,000 are owned by Broadview Advsrs. First Heartland Consultants has 38,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 21,943 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fifth Third Financial Bank has 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.10 million shares.