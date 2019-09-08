As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Polaris Capital Management Trimmed by $982,800 Its Position; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Increases Holding in Aegion (AEGN)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 125,995 shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 493,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.21M, down from 501,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Principal Fincl stated it has 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Citigroup holds 0% or 27,690 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,908 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 7,413 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bluestein R H And Com reported 12,000 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 12,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,392 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or holds 1.44% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 254,242 shares. State Street Corporation has 1.42M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 38,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Ls Investment Limited Liability Company owns 924 shares.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “United Rentals Rides on Strong End Market Demand, Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Aegion Corporation Appoints John L. Heggemann as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aegion Corporation Appoints Kenneth L. Young as Controller – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation Awarded Three Contracts With Combined Value of $13 Million (USD) in Montreal, Quebec – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14,600 shares to 118,500 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

