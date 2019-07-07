As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Everett Harris & Company Boosted Its Position; As Actuant Cl A (ATU) Stock Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Decreased by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 41,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 636,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, down from 678,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 91,113 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has risen 1.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited reported 85 shares. 474,537 are held by Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Company. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn invested in 5.90M shares or 2.07% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 20,602 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 710 are held by Whittier Tru. The France-based Axa has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Raymond James has 0.02% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 605,047 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 46,610 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 94,294 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 18,062 shares. 19,631 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 165,716 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $231,901 activity.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares to 140,800 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 79,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

