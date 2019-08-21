As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Upped Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Increased by $387,638 Its Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 2.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.97. About 5.15M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Management Company Al accumulated 17,433 shares. Middleton Ma holds 127,696 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co reported 124,259 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Waverton Inv Limited holds 5.3% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corp Nj reported 7,118 shares. Central State Bank Communication has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 281,490 are owned by Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability. Daiwa Securities stated it has 184,596 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 35,095 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 14,236 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Karp Capital Mngmt reported 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Naples Advisors Lc accumulated 18,094 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Grand Jean Capital, a California-based fund reported 35,165 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Com invested in 750,765 shares or 2.15% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

