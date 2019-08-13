As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose While Maple Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 106,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.36 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 7,095 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,875 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc reported 4,029 shares. California-based Main Street Rech Limited Co has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com invested in 0.75% or 50,295 shares. 13,800 were accumulated by Hartwell J M Partnership. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.57% or 465,507 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 1,200 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 5,014 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 248 shares in its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 2.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 9,314 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.96% or 5,946 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 208,740 shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Foyston Gordon & Payne owns 50,913 shares. Moneta Inv reported 12,262 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 4,556 shares to 346,703 shares, valued at $44.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennantpark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 117,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors stated it has 511,954 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. C Gp Holdg A S reported 4.07 million shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Accuvest Advisors, California-based fund reported 14,880 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited owns 122,547 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.32 million were reported by Chilton Invest Ltd Co. Cooperman Leon G has 245,705 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Torray Lc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,038 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 115,805 shares stake. Bristol John W reported 3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Fincl holds 107,392 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. The California-based Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,677 shares. Savings Bank Of The West holds 147,792 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc Inc owns 97,338 shares.