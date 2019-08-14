As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake; Garrison Financial Trimmed Stake in Waste Management (WM) as Stock Value Rose

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 18.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.71. About 879,657 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 5,594 shares to 59,041 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc C$ by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares to 29,404 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.