As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Position by $63.13 Million; Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Share Price Rose While Fagan Associates Has Lifted Its Position

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 53.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 2,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 8,560 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.35. About 1.48 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08

