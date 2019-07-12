As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $352,755; Callahan Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) as Market Value Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 29,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 1.01 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 10.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27.51M are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Stonebridge Mngmt holds 101,377 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 19,432 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 340,590 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Tci Wealth owns 43,665 shares. 174,995 were reported by Colonial Tru Advsr. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 10,952 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Com invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Mgmt Lc holds 8,592 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baxter Bros stated it has 221,197 shares or 6.09% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.53% or 87,306 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 2.54% or 33.59M shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Company holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,251 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 8,155 shares to 44,717 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 85,000 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 5,100 shares. Sawgrass Asset Lc has invested 1.83% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 619,699 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 234,161 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 8,337 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated. Bp Public Lc accumulated 41,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pennsylvania holds 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 3,400 shares. Cullinan Associate owns 70,520 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd stated it has 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Suntrust Banks Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,325 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,201 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.03 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.