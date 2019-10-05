As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Position by $1.25 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Has Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management Llc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 27,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 21,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 84,613 shares to 76,571 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

