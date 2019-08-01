As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Peninsula Asset Management Has Raised Holding; As Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Value Rose, Eastern Bank Lifted by $3.03 Million Its Position

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 19,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 83,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 64,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.36. About 909,347 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 36.31 million shares traded or 50.95% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 210,780 shares to 50,123 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,908 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.39 million activity. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING had sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1. Vecchio Jennifer also sold $136,646 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares. Hand Fred also sold $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Advisory Ser Limited Company holds 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 125 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). California Employees Retirement System owns 164,821 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 906 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 75 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 130,406 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Limited Liability holds 341,629 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 2,594 shares stake. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 67 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 23 were reported by First Manhattan. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Cap Invs Ltd holds 21,200 shares. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,681 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 178,339 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 127,635 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Cls Invs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Co reported 6.88% stake. Valley Advisers reported 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Investment Lc owns 6,992 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,382 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 68,723 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 3,770 shares. 274,982 were reported by Cumberland Prtn Limited.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.