As Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Lowered Position; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 6,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 47,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond (Mu (MUB) by 6,650 shares to 77,610 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Aggregate Bond Etf (Sch (SCHZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 44,835 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 3.85% stake. Eagle Asset Management Inc has 1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.08% stake. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 497,425 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 38,700 shares. Southeast Asset has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 18,845 shares. Shayne And Comm Ltd Company stated it has 18,032 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 49,841 shares. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,981 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Co owns 203,437 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Co has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.45% or 43,250 shares. Connable Office Inc invested in 47,850 shares or 1.18% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 14,891 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1,200 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Hills Comml Bank & stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Beaumont Fincl Partners Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,535 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.27% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parnassus Invests Ca owns 391,918 shares. 3,252 were reported by Homrich Berg. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Renaissance Investment Limited has 3,141 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 47,875 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt invested in 0% or 25 shares. Retail Bank accumulated 3,490 shares. Rockland Communication stated it has 71,420 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Management reported 57,137 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Rothschild Prns holds 62,271 shares.