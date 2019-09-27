As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased by $104.67 Million Its Position; Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Raised Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb C (BMY) by 124.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 23,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 19,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.97. About 7.77 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 787,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.63 million, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Merck, Facebook and Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft teams up for South Korean gaming – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Limited Liability Co holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,814 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc invested in 2.58% or 114,607 shares. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 44,723 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc reported 4,950 shares. Sequoia Advsrs invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Ltd Company has 32,885 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) accumulated 666 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc has invested 5.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Mgmt Corp invested in 2.89% or 435,412 shares. Wagner Bowman Management invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Ltd Llc accumulated 16.43M shares or 4.9% of the stock. Maple Capital Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 195,640 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 65,349 shares to 890,687 shares, valued at $449.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 57,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,510 shares to 5,055 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,384 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.