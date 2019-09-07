As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Upped Stake by $2.13 Million; Miller Howard Investments Cut Edison Intl Com (EIX) Position by $3.31 Million; Stock Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 54,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 16,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 70,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.28M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video)

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares to 683,372 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank reported 10.23M shares. 2,308 were accumulated by Shapiro Cap Limited Liability Company. Canal Insurance stated it has 132,000 shares or 5.29% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.54 million shares. Swarthmore Group Incorporated holds 5,475 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Plancorp Llc holds 25,623 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,738 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4.09% or 5.80 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt has 7.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru owns 157,646 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech invested in 4.14% or 6.31M shares. Albion Ut accumulated 2.57% or 160,681 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 446,708 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 260,655 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 63,385 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Loews Corp holds 0% or 4,090 shares in its portfolio. Pettee stated it has 0.32% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Violich Cap Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 13,016 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Diligent Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,058 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Highstreet Asset invested in 39,457 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 154 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na accumulated 4,333 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

