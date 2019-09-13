As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $1.43 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined While Grisanti Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 10,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.58 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 14.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 11,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 68,975 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 57,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.51M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 27,674 shares to 82,778 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 102,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,045 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6,475 shares to 83,815 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Ag (NYSE:UBS).