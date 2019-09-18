As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Primecap Management Company Cut Holding by $372.57 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake by $335,927 as Share Value Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 13,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 19,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 173,771 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 billion, down from 37.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 5.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 686,291 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 13,787 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,362 shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 64,863 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. 100,000 are held by Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Grand Jean Cap holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 94,330 shares. Ci Investments Inc accumulated 490,822 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Llc holds 0% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 3,958 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 101,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wright Investors Service has 0.12% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Korea Investment reported 613,300 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 129,892 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 5.57% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 334,069 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 265,000 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.79 million for 10.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd Adr by 8,400 shares to 928,839 shares, valued at $115.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 206,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.