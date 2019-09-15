As Microsoft Common (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Raised Its Position; Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Target (TGT) Position by $445,996

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (MSFT) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 729,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.74 million, up from 727,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 51,163 were accumulated by Hodges. Athena Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.24% or 74,075 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,283 shares stake. Wedgewood Inc Pa invested in 3.75% or 19,532 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,705 were reported by Reinhart Ptnrs Incorporated. Aspen Mgmt owns 26,258 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 2.49% stake. 18,361 were accumulated by Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Country Trust Natl Bank owns 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 729,626 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 371,230 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 11.96 million shares. Cortland Mo owns 6,562 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Ally Fin stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92,152 shares to 471,691 shares, valued at $93.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 12,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,295 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Microsoft the New Safe Haven Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.