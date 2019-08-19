As Microsoft Common (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Country Trust Bank Upped Holding by $18.29 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $374,768

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 1,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 15,621 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 17,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 1.11 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (MSFT) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 156,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 727,091 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.75 million, up from 570,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,045 shares to 75,766 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VBR) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 197,898 shares to 10,323 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 15,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Energy Select Etf (XLE).

