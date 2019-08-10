As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder United American Securities Has Cut Position; Qs Investors Has Increased Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding by $2.00 Million

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 1717.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 36,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 39,140 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.57 million shares traded or 54.61% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.08% stake. Brookmont Mngmt holds 2.37% or 32,692 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested in 2.41% or 305,445 shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Company owns 438,287 shares. 3,502 are owned by Jolley Asset Management Llc. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,478 shares. Cap Rech Invsts has 97.79M shares. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 26,325 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 4.51M shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,768 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 1.62M shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 120,240 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares & Tru has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,700 shares to 616,810 shares, valued at $33.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 44,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,805 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).