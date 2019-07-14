As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Lifted Holding; Braun Stacey Associates Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (SUPN) Has Cut by $3.25 Million as Stock Declined

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (SUPN) by 86.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 92,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,459 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 107,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 190,703 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 7,020 shares. 21,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 80 are held by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,636 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 6,628 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.09% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 734,398 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Corp Oh holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 62,840 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 148,974 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Communication Investment Adviser Limited reported 5,809 shares stake. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 35,524 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 111 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16,150 shares to 154,234 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.33M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 3.03% or 115,063 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 9,746 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 301,599 shares. 44.18M are owned by Legal & General Gp Public. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Llc reported 321,999 shares or 6.05% of all its holdings. Stack Financial Incorporated reported 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital accumulated 227,236 shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 8,592 shares. Taconic Advsrs LP invested in 1.34% or 153,000 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 14.08M shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 4.78% or 462,115 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 162,124 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.35% or 45,482 shares. Sterling Inv holds 3.06% or 33,492 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Lc has invested 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.