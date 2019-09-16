As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Lowered by $315,210 Its Stake; Cabot-Wellington Cut Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $5.94 Million as Stock Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 6.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 6.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Ltd Liability invested 0.69% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Covington Management reported 1,225 shares. Sun Life has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riggs Asset Managment invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 12,237 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv has invested 0.23% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 165,270 are owned by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. Bokf Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Services Automobile Association accumulated 385,151 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Co Ma has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Waddell Reed Inc owns 0.08% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.32 million shares. Royal London Asset holds 0.04% or 175,325 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.49 million for 15.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Thursday, August 15. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.