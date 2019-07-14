As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Crestwood Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Parnassus Investments Has Decreased Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Stake by $459.90 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 9,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 471,887 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.65 million, up from 462,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 49.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments analyzed 6.21M shares as the company's stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.05 million, down from 12.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M. Varma Vivek C also sold $4.93M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj has invested 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 37,454 shares. Crawford Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Adage Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mechanics Fincl Bank Department has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Associated Banc stated it has 73,541 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.32 million shares. Mckinley Mngmt Lc Delaware has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10.42 million are held by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Middleton Company Inc Ma accumulated 1.67% or 140,149 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Com reported 4,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 3,223 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 148,835 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $94.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.16% or 46,773 shares. 410,571 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Claar Lc accumulated 180,215 shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 10,056 shares. The New York-based Penbrook Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc holds 8.43% or 18.86 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 1.48M shares. Gladius Capital LP holds 102,036 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Lc holds 3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 95,293 shares. Huber Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4.06% or 325,273 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,073 shares. 45,373 were reported by Carderock Management. Illinois-based Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Virginia-based Verus Partners has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

