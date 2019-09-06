As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Winch Advisory Services Raised Its Holding; As National Grid Plc (NGG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Decreased by $752,840 Its Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 369,848 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 11/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 930P FROM 900P; 22/03/2018 – National Grid Plc CDS Widens 4 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Union Questions National Grid Call for U.K. Diesel, Gasoline Vehicle Ban by 2030; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID WORKING TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC CARS ROLLOUT IN U.K; 04/05/2018 – National Grid PLC CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – ANDY AGG, CURRENTLY GROUP TAX AND TREASURY DIRECTOR, WILL BECOME INTERIM CFO PENDING APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT GROUP CFO; 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Headline Group EBIT Expected Lower Than Guidance; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT UP 4% TO £3.5BN; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 49,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.37. About 12.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Floatng Rat Trea Etf (USFR) by 52,665 shares to 5,406 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).