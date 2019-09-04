As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, United American Securities Decreased Holding by $1.18 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Oakbrook Investments Has Decreased by $385,575 Its Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 704,484 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 11.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4,269 shares to 25,515 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,630 shares, and has risen its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 31.86 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 83,649 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 238,268 shares. Century Inc holds 0.28% or 1.72M shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 36,373 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 31,612 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Ri invested in 9,084 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 34,948 shares. Parthenon Limited holds 0.17% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Llc holds 3,754 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 132 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt LP owns 136,541 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc invested in 19,186 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Communications Ltd Liability owns 4,200 shares. Bluestein R H And has 1,825 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 157,718 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $23.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,891 were reported by Wheatland. Middleton & Ma owns 53,459 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Limited has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 8.08% or 1.59M shares. New Vernon Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,042 shares. Winslow Cap Ltd Com owns 7.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.15 million shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Entertainment Inc invested in 4.34% or 56,700 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13M shares. Connable Office accumulated 49,322 shares. Financial Mngmt Inc holds 605 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 30,093 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. The California-based Oakwood Capital Limited Ca has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 65,116 are owned by Numerixs Inv.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.