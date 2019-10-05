As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted Holding; Shareholder Alleghany Upped Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 20/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL ABOUT 500 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 9,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72 million, up from 70,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Ca invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Bank Tru Ltd reported 20,220 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,350 shares. Contravisory Management Inc has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,845 shares. Westend Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 255,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 2.61% or 23.64M shares. New York-based Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 10.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ltd Liability Co holds 6,683 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 11,995 shares. Blue Chip Partners invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Planning stated it has 32,761 shares. Miura Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 6.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 2,588 shares to 45,552 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 2,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Short Term Municipal (Shm).

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,765 shares to 975,235 shares, valued at $109.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 83,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).