As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder United American Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $1.18 Million; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Holder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Its Holding by $5.44 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 30,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.29 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $185.57. About 10.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally spoke out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook’s Board; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 20.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Global Management reported 22,569 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.23 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct accumulated 55,908 shares. Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj reported 3,054 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 30,875 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,352 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com holds 4,021 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs accumulated 3,001 shares. Citizens Northern accumulated 12,350 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Incline Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 186,708 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank invested in 0.43% or 29,904 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr LP has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13,894 shares to 45,171 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares to 121,490 shares, valued at $23.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,331 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.