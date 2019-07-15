As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Upped Its Position; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised by $2.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2004.92. About 1.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 7.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt owns 405,455 shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca owns 82,515 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Windham Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 83,466 shares. Horan Mngmt accumulated 278,833 shares. Fulton State Bank Na owns 138,506 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 19.44 million shares. Wms Prns Limited Co accumulated 137,921 shares. Palladium Prtn Llc holds 3.4% or 399,767 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 20.42 million shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. 50,065 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 3,856 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 388,000 shares.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.