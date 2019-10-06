As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Position; Stonebridge Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 7,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 93,639 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, down from 101,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft’s Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Azure & Office 365 to Aid Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 3.37M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanson Mcclain holds 162,967 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,317 shares. Hilltop reported 56,697 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Nj owns 52,660 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,000 shares. Spc Fincl Inc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43,883 shares. Sandhill Partners Lc owns 6,723 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,580 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan & invested in 2.55% or 24,682 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 6.65 million shares. Berkshire Money Management has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Investment House Llc has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 478,586 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 227,447 were reported by Bamco Ny. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Company accumulated 4.47 million shares. Fincl Advantage stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redwood Invs Ltd Llc holds 2.01% or 203,437 shares in its portfolio. Verus Finance Ptnrs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cypress Funds Lc has 6.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 310,000 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.5% or 7,580 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 230,164 shares. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 248 shares. White Pine Inv Communications has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 309,807 shares. 2.64M were reported by Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management reported 13,230 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Peconic Limited invested in 0.53% or 20,000 shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,705 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 45,890 shares to 183,905 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 3,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.